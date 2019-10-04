Inverness Counsel Has Decreased Its Stake in Carlisle Cos. (CSL) by $7.05 Million as Stock Rose; Daiwa Securities Group Has Lifted Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Holding by $481,520

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos. (CSL) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 50,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 750,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.41M, down from 801,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 120,299 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 3,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 40,280 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25M, up from 36,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $145.89. About 364,957 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 68,156 shares to 226,174 shares, valued at $24.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 39,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.34M for 15.20 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Co owns 63,233 shares. Raymond James And Associate accumulated 16,114 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability stated it has 1,596 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.07% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership has 0.12% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 6,874 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Harris Assoc Ltd Partnership reported 1.19M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Stifel Corp holds 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 10,620 shares. Atlanta Mgmt L L C holds 1.68% or 2.66 million shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability stated it has 3,360 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Brown Advisory invested in 2,535 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Lc owns 892,762 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 82,935 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

