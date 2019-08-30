Inverness Counsel Has Decreased Its Brown (BF.B) Position as Stock Price Were Volatile; As Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Raised Its Holding

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 39.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 158,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The hedge fund held 555,637 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30 million, up from 397,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.05. About 178,091 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoString Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSTG); 31/05/2018 – NanoString Highlights Record Number of nCounter-Based Abstracts at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 30/04/2018 – NanoString Partners with Multiple Leading Contract Research Organizations to Market Digital Spatial Profiling Service; 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 75c; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Re; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M; 21/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 63.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 9,965 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 5,741 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303,000, down from 15,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $58.74. About 551,025 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 22/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ANNOUNCED PRICING OF A $300 MLN 7-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE AND A $300 MLN 20-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Lawson Whiting to Succeed Vargas as CEO; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Thomas Hinrichs as President of International Division; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces Leadership Succession Plan; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Underlying Outlook for Net Sales Growth of 6%-7%; 08/03/2018 – Cramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CEO PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN NAMES LAWSON WHITING SUCCESSOR TO CEO VARGA

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested in 7,090 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Eam Limited Co holds 0.61% or 103,441 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 614,714 shares. Mackay Shields Llc holds 55,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 10,175 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp invested 0.01% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 9,298 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability reported 6,766 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Polar Cap Llp reported 750,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Voya Inv Limited Company has 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Farallon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 400,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 15,680 shares.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 106,013 shares to 479,067 shares, valued at $19.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 10,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,869 shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

