Inverness Counsel Has Cut Its Xcel Energy (XEL) Stake by $2.58 Million; Market Valuation Rose; North Star Asset Management Increased Position in Resmed (RMD) by $1.07 Million

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 59.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 10,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 27,871 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 17,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $136. About 526,781 shares traded or 0.15% up from the average. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 30/05/2018 – TripleTree Advises HEALTHCAREfirst on Its Pending Acquisition by ResMed; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT TERMINATES ON APRIL 17, 2023; 21/05/2018 – Nearly 1 Billion People Worldwide Have Sleep Apnea, International Sleep Experts Estimate; 23/04/2018 – DJ ResMed Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMD); 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–VPAP, ResMed AirCurve 10 ST-A – 36C24818Q0541; 26/04/2018 – Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Forecasts to 2023 – A $6.5 Billion Market Opportunity with ResMed, Koninklíjke Philips, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Thriving – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – ResMed Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Cut 1.5% to $98/Share by Morgan Stanley; 22/04/2018 – Resmed Target Price Lifted 7.6% to A$99.50/Share by Morgan Stanley

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 46,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 309,949 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.42M, down from 356,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $62.15. About 1.46 million shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 28/03/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Cites Issues Including ‘Limited Benfits’ for Colorado Customers, Uncertainty on Costs; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,951 MLN VS $2,946 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – CONSTRUCTION ON 522-MEGAWATT SAGAMORE WIND PROJECT NEAR PORTALES, N.M., WILL START IN 2019; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT FROM FACILITIES IN TEXAS; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – TEXAS COMMISSION’S PLAN CALLS FOR 2 NEW WIND FARMS, ONE IN TEXAS AND OTHER IN NEW MEXICO, THAT WILL BE BUILT AND OWNED BY CO; 02/05/2018 – Westinghouse Wins Fuel Contract Extension for Xcel Energy’s Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 386 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $13.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,692 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold RMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 94.17 million shares or 5.09% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Carroll Assocs holds 0% or 49 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invs Lc, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,292 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 41,300 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Company holds 35,087 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Ltd Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) for 41,234 shares. Addenda accumulated 2,167 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Missouri-based Parkside Retail Bank And Tru has invested 0% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). 7,800 were reported by Leavell Investment Mngmt. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability invested in 49,887 shares. Crestwood Advisors Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.65% or 221,507 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Gotham Asset Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 82,288 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 32,141 shares to 310,523 shares, valued at $33.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 56,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

