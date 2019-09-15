Inverness Counsel Has Boosted Its Celanese (CE) Holding; Manchester Capital Management Has Increased Tesla (TSLA) Holding by $1.26 Million

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 335.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 5,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 7,310 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $245.2. About 5.31M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 29/03/2018 – Tesla Flashes Warnings Signs to Credit Investors (Video); 21/05/2018 – Tesla Reservation Data Forebodes Ugly Future; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TESLA TSLA.O TO TEMPORARILY SHUTTER MODEL 3 PRODUCTION FOR FIXES ON MAY 26-31; 16/04/2018 – TESLA INC SAYS HAVE REVIEWED AND CONFIRMED THAT THE RECORDED INJURIES REVEAL DISPUTED TO CO WERE PROPERLY RECORDED BY TESLA; 14/03/2018 – Tesla employees say the company is manufacturing a high ratio of flawed parts and vehicles that need rework and repairs; 15/05/2018 – Munster is also not concerned about the recent management shakeup at Tesla; 14/05/2018 – Tesla engineers advocated having more sensors on cars using Autopilot; 28/03/2018 – Tesla Investors Can Move Ahead With Claims Over SolarCity Deal; 26/04/2018 – Tesla said Jim Keller, the head of its low-voltage hardware, Autopilot software and infotainment, is leaving the automaker; 11/04/2018 – FOCUS-Ford to ramp up Lincoln rollout in China in bid to catch rivals

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 8,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 336,768 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.30M, up from 328,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $125.49. About 799,842 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Celanese Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CE); 20/04/2018 – Celanese Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Statement on Withdrawal of European Commission Notification; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.33; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS DIV 17%, DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Expects Annual Adjusted EBIT in Acetate Tow to Remain Stable Through 2020; 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases; 03/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Com Inc Adr (NASDAQ:NTES) by 18,338 shares to 3,999 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 63,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,804 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 235 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Utah Retirement owns 23,960 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. South Dakota Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Blackrock Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Private Tru Na holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 2,839 shares. North Carolina-based Bankshares Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Natl Pension Serv accumulated 186,964 shares. 1,902 were reported by Finance Advisers Lc. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation invested in 7,237 shares or 0% of the stock. Korea Inv Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 33,000 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 39 shares stake. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.02% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 232,892 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 36,121 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 60 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tobam invested in 136,232 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,250 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability reported 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 1.60 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 78,530 shares stake. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability holds 1.07 million shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 148,021 shares. Axa reported 81,006 shares. Korea Investment Corp has 16,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cls Investments Llc holds 35 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs invested in 18,664 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M, worth $232,720 on Monday, July 29. Shares for $25.00 million were bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59 billion and $779.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 6,146 shares to 48,679 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 60,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).