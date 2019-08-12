Inverness Counsel Has Boosted Holding in Unilever N.V. (UN); Northstar Group Maintains Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Unilever N.V. (UN) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 26,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 579,093 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.76 million, up from 552,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Unilever N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $57.49. About 267,409 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever seeks NCLT nod to transfer 21 bln rupees to P&L account – Mint; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam over London as corporate HQ; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor rebellion over Rotterdam switch; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER HAD AN EXCEPTIONAL LOSS OF INR640M IN 4Q; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Deals Blow to May, Leaving U.K. for Unified Dutch Base; 06/04/2018 – Polman has enhanced Unilever but Dutch move is a serious misjudgment; 16/03/2018 – Unilever says Brexit not behind Rotterdam move; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CHAIRMAN: CLIMATE ACTION TO BE PART OF NEXT CEO’S JOB

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 230 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 2,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $14.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.78. About 859,338 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – In Europe, Amazon.com Remains Out of Fashion; 04/04/2018 – Gasparino: Trump’s attacks on Amazon are recipe for disaster; 26/04/2018 – KAYAK Launches Flight Tracking on Command with Notifications for Amazon Alexa; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Vaults Ahead of Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon HQ2 May Have Some Long-Term Credit Impact; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 28/03/2018 – Amazon drops 3% on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 04/05/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD IS SAID TO APPROVE $15 BILLION DEAL WITH WALMART – BLOOMBERG; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s bid is a counter to Walmart, which is reportedly in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder of Flipkart

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 547 shares. Pecaut And invested in 0.15% or 107 shares. 1.45M were reported by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Iberiabank Corp has invested 1.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,547 are owned by Wills Fin Grp Inc. S R Schill invested in 1.69% or 1,578 shares. Temasek Holding (Private) Ltd has 0.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 35,153 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bp Public Ltd has invested 2.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Com holds 0.64% or 2,335 shares in its portfolio. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,022 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Charter Trust owns 2,656 shares. Vontobel Asset Mngmt has invested 3.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wms Prtn Ltd owns 2,611 shares. Alesco Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 177 shares.

