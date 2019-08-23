Inverness Counsel Has Boosted Eog Resources (EOG) Position by $5.58 Million; Franklin Resources Increased Allstate (ALL) Position by $342,066 as Market Value Rose

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 67,411 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, up from 63,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $103.18. About 623,519 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 21.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 58,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 330,771 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.48M, up from 272,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.53% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 2.05 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Century Companies invested in 0% or 7,205 shares. Fdx Advsr has invested 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 618 shares. Legacy Private Tru stated it has 57,530 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 550,437 shares or 0.65% of the stock. 22,108 are held by Strategic Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 564,501 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.09% or 5,082 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 245 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.11% or 49,220 shares. Fil Ltd accumulated 56 shares. Essex Fincl Serv Inc holds 0.18% or 6,323 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co reported 2.50M shares. Systematic Financial Management LP reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 6,592 shares to 157,860 shares, valued at $22.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 207,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Limited reported 37,776 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md accumulated 8.09 million shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,400 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 10,489 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Markston Lc holds 0.28% or 25,118 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.07% or 635,975 shares in its portfolio. Stelliam Invest Mngmt Lp invested 0.84% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Company owns 224,729 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 479,888 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Proshare accumulated 0.08% or 141,724 shares. The Connecticut-based Altrinsic Glob Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.81% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri has invested 0.05% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). The New York-based Miller Howard Invs Inc has invested 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0.15% or 60,280 shares in its portfolio.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp by 285,370 shares to 288,830 shares, valued at $11.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nice Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,914 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (Prn) (EFA).

