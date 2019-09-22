Inverness Counsel Cut Progressive (PGR) Stake; Madison Investment Holdings Decreased By $11.48 Million Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 26.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 138,302 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 383,162 shares with $32.12 million value, down from 521,464 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $107.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 9.95M shares traded or 41.06% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – NBC New York: #BREAKING: Starbucks closing all stores nationwide on May 29 for racial-bias training amid uproar over arrest of; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO sees Nestle deal as way to return $20 billion to shareholders over next three years; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS EXPECTS TO RETURN ABT $20B TO HOLDERS THROUGH 2020; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks to sell rights to Nestle; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video ‘alarming,’ but not hurting hiring efforts; 11/04/2018 – Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Uruguay; 25/04/2018 – PA House of Reps: Rabb says his non-discrimination bill could have prevented Starbucks incident; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP JOHN KELLY COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Princi elevates Starbucks culinary offerings and gives diners a destination for lunch

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased Progressive Corp (PGR) stake by 24.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 176,998 shares as Progressive Corp (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Inverness Counsel Llc holds 536,299 shares with $42.87 million value, down from 713,297 last quarter. Progressive Corp now has $44.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 3.83M shares traded or 35.00% up from the average. The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EU court ruling on Starbucks, Fiat million euro tax orders on Sept. 24 – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is This Starbucks Move a Sign of Things to Come? – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks -4% amid sector pressure, SEC inquiry report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) stake by 224,791 shares to 650,810 valued at $42.91M in 2019Q2. It also upped Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) stake by 8,953 shares and now owns 415,666 shares. Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR) was raised too.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.17 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vestor Cap Lc holds 1,175 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fiduciary Fin Svcs Of The Southwest Tx reported 20,991 shares. Smead Capital Management Incorporated has invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Covington Mngmt has 0.41% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 81,804 shares. 3.61M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. 9,370 are held by Sunbelt Secs. Cambridge reported 0.23% stake. 158,173 were reported by Sector Pension Board. Putnam Fl Investment, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,296 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has 0.06% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fragasso Group Inc invested in 43,420 shares or 0.72% of the stock. North Star Asset Management holds 4,657 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 632,399 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $7000 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is 0.12% above currents $90.07 stock price. Starbucks had 24 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9800 target in Friday, July 26 report. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 18. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by UBS. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, April 26. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 29 by JP Morgan. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, July 29. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Wedbush.

Analysts await The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04M for 14.62 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The ProgreSive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85.71’s average target is 12.76% above currents $76.01 stock price. Progressive had 14 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PGR in report on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight” rating. Janney Capital initiated The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Monday, July 29. UBS has “Buy” rating and $9500 target. B. Riley & Co maintained The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Thursday, June 13 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Thursday, July 25. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $9300 target. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 17 by UBS. The stock of The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, September 12. Credit Suisse maintained The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $84 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. De Burlo reported 152,300 shares. 2,689 are held by Cortland Associate Mo. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 152,690 shares. 4,361 were reported by Weatherly Asset L P. Peak Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 4,412 shares. Franklin Resources Inc, California-based fund reported 186,005 shares. Da Davidson has invested 0.01% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 10.65 million shares. Confluence Inv Management Limited Company holds 1.51 million shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. 41,347 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0.18% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 0.4% or 307,289 shares in its portfolio. Planning Advsr Lc owns 6,103 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Natixis has invested 0.01% in The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Segall Bryant And Hamill invested in 165,329 shares.

Inverness Counsel Llc increased Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) stake by 10,512 shares to 589,605 valued at $35.80M in 2019Q2. It also upped Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) stake by 9,111 shares and now owns 316,331 shares. Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) was raised too.

More notable recent The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progressive Reports August 2019 Results NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider Reflects Bank Stock Struggles – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Progressive, and Fastly Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.