Inverness Counsel Cut Progressive (PGR) Position by $13.98 Million; Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) Holder Inca Investments Has Lowered Position as Market Valuation Rose

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 176,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 536,299 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.87M, down from 713,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $75.54. About 3.03 million shares traded or 7.01% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 590,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The institutional investor held 6.13 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.54M, down from 6.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 115,277 shares traded. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 31.76% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $766.11M for 14.53 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac/Interactive Corp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 19,268 shares to 196,834 shares, valued at $42.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spon Adr by 5,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $566.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 3,100 shares to 196,300 shares, valued at $44.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. VLRS’s profit will be $32.71 million for 7.68 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.