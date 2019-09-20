Inverness Counsel Cut Progressive (PGR) Position by $13.98 Million; Ariel Investments Has Lowered Stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by $10.11 Million as Market Value Rose

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 113,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $127.63M, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $100.01. About 913,790 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 176,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 536,299 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.87 million, down from 713,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 3.45 million shares traded or 21.97% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.46M for 22.94 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $7.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 40,695 shares to 2.49M shares, valued at $168.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 2.31 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX).

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Banks (NYSE:STI) by 164,947 shares to 513,345 shares, valued at $32.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spon Adr by 5,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.05 million for 14.57 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.