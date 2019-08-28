Inverness Counsel Continues to Hold Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS); Greenwood Capital Associates Cut Its Position in Walmart (WMT) by $890,557

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 13.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 9,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 60,933 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, down from 70,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.66. About 4.11M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY’S SBRY.L CONFIRMS IT AND WALMART WMT.N ARE IN ADVANCED TALKS REGARDING A COMBINATION OF SAINSBURY’S AND ASDA BUSINESSES; 01/04/2018 – Threats From All Sides Push Walmart and Humana Closer Together; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST ABOUT $16B FOR INITIAL 77% FLIPKART STAKE; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO CEO: EXPECTS WALMART, TARGET TO EXPAND TOY OFFERINGS; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 13/04/2018 – KYKR: Yodeling Walmart Kid Could Be Performing At Coachella; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART WILL BECOME KEY CENTER OF LEARNING FOR THE U.S. RETAILER; 07/05/2018 – Walmart to restrict opioid dispensing at its pharmacies

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 72.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 88,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 209,560 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.27 million, up from 121,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $136.55. About 4.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos. (NYSE:CSL) by 14,329 shares to 801,061 shares, valued at $98.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial (NYSE:PNC) by 59,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,809 shares, and cut its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (GVI) by 3,888 shares to 89,636 shares, valued at $9.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Active Etf by 80,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,885 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

