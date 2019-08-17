Inverness Counsel Boosted Its Unilever N.V. (UN) Position; Park Electrochemical (PKE) Sentiment Is 1.16

Park Electrochemical Corp (PKE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.14, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 50 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 43 decreased and sold their stakes in Park Electrochemical Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 16.53 million shares, down from 17.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Park Electrochemical Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 36 Increased: 28 New Position: 22.

Inverness Counsel Llc increased Unilever N.V. (UN) stake by 4.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Inverness Counsel Llc acquired 26,277 shares as Unilever N.V. (UN)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Inverness Counsel Llc holds 579,093 shares with $33.76M value, up from 552,816 last quarter. Unilever N.V. now has $156.28B valuation. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.56. About 2.27M shares traded or 117.21% up from the average. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER ULVR NOTIFICATION OF CHANGES TO BOARDS; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Meets On Possible Move To Rotterdam; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES, EST. 89B; 15/03/2018 – Unilever says decision to quit UK `nothing to do with Brexit’; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continues to Expect FY18 Underlying Sales Growth 3% – 5% Range; 17/04/2018 – Implementation of Tork EasyCube® Software Reduces the Number of Cleaning Rounds From 90 to 68 per Day at Unilever Headquarters; 17/03/2018 – Times (GB) [Reg]: Mega mergers on the way after shake-up at Unilever; 08/05/2018 – Unilever Ice Cream Heats up the Freezer Aisle with 20 New Frozen Treats; 19/04/2018 – Unilever showers cash on investors; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Dividend Cuts Roche, Buys More Unilever

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) stake by 46,059 shares to 309,949 valued at $17.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) stake by 13,131 shares and now owns 143,746 shares. Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) was reduced too.

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. The company has market cap of $357.18 million. It also provides composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and tooling products for the aerospace markets. It has a 3.16 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s printed circuit materials are used to fabricate complex multilayer printed circuit boards and other electronic interconnection systems, such as multilayer back-planes, wireless packages, high-speed/low-loss multilayers, and high density interconnects.

Raging Capital Management Llc holds 4.03% of its portfolio in Park Aerospace Corp. for 1.77 million shares. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 691,112 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Llc has 0.31% invested in the company for 56,425 shares. The New Jersey-based Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj has invested 0.24% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 131,500 shares.