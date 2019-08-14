Inverness Counsel Boosted Its Suntrust Banks (STI) Stake; Huntsman (HUN) Holder Towle & Co Boosted Holding

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Banks (STI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 154,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 348,398 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, up from 193,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $59.1. About 3.13M shares traded or 21.26% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 24/04/2018 – SunTrust Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y; IPT +120-125; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS 1Q EPS $1.29, EST. $1.11; 21/03/2018 – Shutterstock Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9

Towle & Co increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 28,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.92M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 3.17 million shares traded or 28.18% up from the average. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Huntsman’s Outlook To Positive; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Acquires Demilec, A Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN BOOSTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO UP TO $1B; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Demilec Has Annual Rev of Approximately $170 M; 14/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN SEES URETHANES UNIT GROWING FASTER THAN 6%-8% IN 2018

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 14,015 shares to 38,981 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,829 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mgmt has 4.08 million shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset LP stated it has 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 270,112 shares. Assetmark Inc stated it has 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Bp Public Limited Company reported 49,000 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Citigroup Incorporated invested 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Manufacturers Life Com The reported 2.62 million shares stake. British Columbia Mgmt reported 0.07% stake. Willis Investment Counsel reported 1.63% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). First Commonwealth Finance Pa stated it has 0.14% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Ledyard Natl Bank has 1.29% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas reported 0.05% stake. Shell Asset holds 0.04% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 28,780 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 753,994 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 2.55 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability reported 590,378 shares. Da Davidson & owns 10,331 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab invested in 237,570 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Scopus Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 583,200 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 399,325 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Wright Service holds 23,535 shares. Anchor Advsr Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.75M shares. Murphy Mgmt holds 0.04% or 11,750 shares in its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs reported 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Landscape Capital Ltd Llc invested in 23,841 shares. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Company holds 0.67% or 48,967 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial reported 128,150 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated owns 23,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.