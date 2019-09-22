Invacare (IVC) to pay $0.01 on Oct 25, 2019; Mercer International (MERC) Sentiment Is 1.68

Mercer International Inc (MERC) investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 79 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 47 trimmed and sold holdings in Mercer International Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 50.06 million shares, down from 50.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Mercer International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 33 Increased: 53 New Position: 26.

Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) is expected to pay $0.01 on Oct 25, 2019. (NYSE:IVC) shareholders before Oct 10, 2019 will receive the $0.01 dividend. Invacare Corp’s current price of $7.89 translates into 0.16% yield. Invacare Corp’s dividend has Oct 11, 2019 as record date. Aug 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 7.35% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $7.89. About 500,867 shares traded or 19.54% up from the average. Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) has declined 69.43% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IVC News: 18/04/2018 – Invacare Corporation to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 07/05/2018 – Invacare 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 07/05/2018 – INVACARE CORP – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ITS CASH FLOW USAGE FOR 2018 WILL BE SIMILAR TO CASH USED IN 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Invacare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVC); 09/04/2018 – INVACARE – 2020 GOALS INCLUDE COMMITMENT TO ACHIEVE $100 MLN OF ANNUAL RUN-RATE EBITDA – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – INVACARE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 38C; 08/03/2018 Invacare at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – Invacare 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corp Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – ELK CREEK PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 5.12 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN INVACARE CORP AS OF MAY 22, 2018 – SEC FILING

Analysts await Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 41.27% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.63 per share. MERC’s profit will be $24.28 million for 8.65 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Mercer International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.25% EPS growth.

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp worldwide. The company has market cap of $840.06 million. It produces NBSK pulp principally from wood chips and pulp logs; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source, as well as carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste. It has a 5.69 P/E ratio. The firm sells its pulp to tissue, specialty papers, and printing and writing paper manufacturers; and green energy to third party utilities.

Iat Reinsurance Co Ltd. holds 39.95% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. for 16.34 million shares. Knighthead Capital Management Llc owns 1.95 million shares or 4.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Redwood Capital Management Llc has 2.18% invested in the company for 2.07 million shares. The New York-based Gates Capital Management Inc. has invested 1.75% in the stock. Atria Investments Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 158,186 shares.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 196,716 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (MERC) has declined 25.33% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold Invacare Corporation shares while 38 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 36.73 million shares or 3.00% less from 37.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 0.01% or 84,166 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). 90,906 were reported by Kbc Grp Nv. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 269,152 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 13,338 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase has 392,164 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System has 0% invested in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) for 52,367 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co has 78,799 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 89,829 shares. Bancshares Of America De owns 131,482 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). Moreover, Ameritas Partners has 0% invested in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC). Moreover, Riverhead Cap has 0% invested in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC).