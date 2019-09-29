Invacare (IVC) to pay $0.01 on Oct 25, 2019; BERTRANDT AG GERMANY (BDGXF) SI Increased By 4%

BERTRANDT AG GERMANY (OTCMKTS:BDGXF) had an increase of 4% in short interest. BDGXF’s SI was 2,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4% from 2,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 26 days are for BERTRANDT AG GERMANY (OTCMKTS:BDGXF)’s short sellers to cover BDGXF’s short positions. It closed at $76.13 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) is expected to pay $0.01 on Oct 25, 2019. (NYSE:IVC) shareholders before Oct 10, 2019 will receive the $0.01 dividend. Invacare Corp’s current price of $7.41 translates into 0.17% yield. Invacare Corp’s dividend has Oct 11, 2019 as record date. Aug 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.41. About 291,861 shares traded. Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) has declined 69.43% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IVC News: 08/03/2018 Invacare at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/05/2018 – ELK CREEK PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 5.12 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN INVACARE CORP AS OF MAY 22, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – INVACARE CORP – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ITS CASH FLOW USAGE FOR 2018 WILL BE SIMILAR TO CASH USED IN 2017; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corp Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Invacare 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 09/04/2018 – INVACARE – 2020 GOALS INCLUDE COMMITMENT TO ACHIEVE $100 MLN OF ANNUAL RUN-RATE EBITDA – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – INVACARE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 38C; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corporation Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Invacare 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Invacare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVC)

Another recent and important Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDGXF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Bertrandt – Waiting For An Attractive Price – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2016.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company has market cap of $679.43 million. The firm operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics divisions. It has a 13.92 P/E ratio. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $249.57 million. The firm operates through four divisions: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It currently has negative earnings. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products.