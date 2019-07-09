Invacare (IVC) Shareholder Manatuck Hill Partners Lifted Position by $403,200; Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Holder Laffer Investments Boosted Position

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Invacare Corp (IVC) by 50.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 50,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,400 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Invacare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.1. About 342,922 shares traded. Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) has declined 60.17% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.60% the S&P500. Some Historical IVC News: 09/05/2018 – Invacare Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 41 Days; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corporation Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Invacare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVC); 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corp Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Invacare 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 07/05/2018 – INVACARE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 38C; 08/03/2018 Invacare at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 18/04/2018 – Invacare Corporation to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/04/2018 – INVACARE – 2020 GOALS INCLUDE COMMITMENT TO ACHIEVE $100 MLN OF ANNUAL RUN-RATE EBITDA – SEC FILING

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 264 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,489 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676.13M, up from 11,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $60.48. About 2.18 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 21/03/2018 – Swiss attorney general says examining if Rio Tinto or subsidiaries paid bribes linked to Mongolian mining project; 24/03/2018 – Trade tensions have risen significantly between the U.S. and China, but common sense will ultimately prevail between the two countries, according to the chief of major mining company Rio Tinto; 30/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS INTENDS TO ‘VIGOROUSLY DEFEND ITSELF’ IN COURT; 25/03/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO Discusses Growth and the War on Trade (Video); 28/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – ANNOUNCES INDICATIVE RESULTS OF ITS EUR CASH TENDER OFFER; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chile files complaint to block sale of SQM shares to Chinese companies; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to sell Queensland asset to Whitehaven for $200 mln; 19/04/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS SAYS MEMBERS OF STEELWORKERS LOCAL 9344 SEPT-ILES, QUEBEC, HAVE VOTED BY A 94 PCT MAJORITY TO REJECT IOC CONTRACT OFFER; 23/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L – CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Atalaya Mining 1Q Copper Output at Riotinto Project Rises 7.1%

More notable recent Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Invacare Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Invacare Corporation (IVC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KeyBanc: 3 Reasons Why Invacare Is No Longer A Buy – Benzinga” on August 16, 2018. More interesting news about Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Recent Analysis Shows NVIDIA, Molson Coors Brewing, Invacare, The Blackstone Group, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Tech Data Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AAL, LUV among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turtle Beach Corp by 231,418 shares to 220,392 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 35,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,907 shares, and cut its stake in Shotspotter Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 13 investors sold IVC shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 37.87 million shares or 2.45% less from 38.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 475,260 are held by Jpmorgan Chase & Co. Art Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 171,619 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) for 188,302 shares. 1.20 million were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Monarch Asset Ltd owns 81,259 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The holds 22,938 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement owns 51,098 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,000 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 14,004 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd owns 34,116 shares. Blackrock has 4.92 million shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 56 shares. Pinebridge Lp owns 4,699 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 75,549 are owned by Bluemountain Limited Co. Ellington Limited Company owns 16,200 shares.