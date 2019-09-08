Invacare (IVC) Shareholder Granahan Investment Management Trimmed Its Position; Sirios Capital Management LP Has Boosted General Mls (GIS) Position by $34.53 Million; Stock Value Rose

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 108.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 676,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.37 million, up from 624,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 3.33M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Invacare (IVC) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 54,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.96% . The hedge fund held 623,098 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, down from 677,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Invacare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.81. About 355,034 shares traded. Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) has declined 69.43% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IVC News: 07/05/2018 – INVACARE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 38C; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Invacare 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 09/05/2018 – Invacare Short-Interest Ratio Rises 46% to 41 Days; 07/05/2018 – INVACARE CORP – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ITS CASH FLOW USAGE FOR 2018 WILL BE SIMILAR TO CASH USED IN 2017; 09/04/2018 – INVACARE – 2020 GOALS INCLUDE COMMITMENT TO ACHIEVE $100 MLN OF ANNUAL RUN-RATE EBITDA – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corporation Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – ELK CREEK PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 5.12 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN INVACARE CORP AS OF MAY 22, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 Invacare at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corp Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors

Analysts await Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 47.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Invacare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.26% EPS growth.

