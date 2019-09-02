Invacare Corporation (IVC)’s Financial Results Comparing With ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare Corporation 7 0.17 N/A -1.38 0.00 ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 4 3.97 N/A -11.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Invacare Corporation and ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Invacare Corporation and ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6% ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0.00% 0% -127.1%

Volatility & Risk

Invacare Corporation’s 1.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 97.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s 1.5 beta is the reason why it is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Invacare Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ReWalk Robotics Ltd. are 1.8 and 1.5 respectively. Invacare Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Invacare Corporation and ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential upside is 183.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Invacare Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 15.7% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.6% of Invacare Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invacare Corporation 17.84% 5.52% -24.96% 2.69% -69.43% 24.42% ReWalk Robotics Ltd. -1.05% -15.12% -2.84% -48.21% -82.71% -13.61%

For the past year Invacare Corporation had bullish trend while ReWalk Robotics Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Invacare Corporation beats ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.