Invacare Corporation (IVC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR)

This is a contrast between Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare Corporation 6 0.28 N/A -1.38 0.00 Nuvectra Corporation 5 0.54 N/A -2.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Invacare Corporation and Nuvectra Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Invacare Corporation and Nuvectra Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6% Nuvectra Corporation 0.00% -63.8% -36.8%

Volatility & Risk

Invacare Corporation has a 1.97 beta, while its volatility is 97.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Nuvectra Corporation on the other hand, has 0.61 beta which makes it 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Invacare Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Nuvectra Corporation which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.1 Quick Ratio. Nuvectra Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Invacare Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Invacare Corporation and Nuvectra Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Nuvectra Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $18 average price target and a 1,076.47% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Invacare Corporation shares and 76.7% of Nuvectra Corporation shares. 2.6% are Invacare Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Nuvectra Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invacare Corporation 17.84% 5.52% -24.96% 2.69% -69.43% 24.42% Nuvectra Corporation -18.77% -31.83% -77.42% -85.05% -86.03% -87.03%

For the past year Invacare Corporation had bullish trend while Nuvectra Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Invacare Corporation beats Nuvectra Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.