Invacare Corporation (IVC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare Corporation 7 0.16 N/A -1.38 0.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 176 10.41 N/A 3.75 47.30

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Invacare Corporation and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Invacare Corporation and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 13.6%

Risk and Volatility

Invacare Corporation has a 2.25 beta, while its volatility is 125.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s beta is 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Invacare Corporation is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Invacare Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Invacare Corporation and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 2 3 9 2.64

Competitively Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a consensus price target of $189.86, with potential downside of -0.83%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Invacare Corporation and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 86.9%. 2.9% are Invacare Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invacare Corporation -5.62% -1.85% 29.51% -0.58% -60.17% 60.23% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation -0.29% -6.33% 0.58% 15.71% 28.39% 15.72%

For the past year Invacare Corporation has stronger performance than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation beats Invacare Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve. In addition, it produces pericardial valves from biologically inert animal tissue; and provides heart valve repair therapies, including annuloplasty rings and systems. Further, the company offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patientÂ’s heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; and Oximetry Central Venous Catheters for continuous measurement of central venous oxygen saturation. Additionally, its critical care products include disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection; and peripheral vascular products used to treat endolumenal occlusive disease, such as embolectomy catheters for removing blood clots from peripheral blood vessels. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.