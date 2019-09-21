Invacare Corporation (IVC) and Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Comparison side by side

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) and Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare Corporation 6 0.28 N/A -1.38 0.00 Viveve Medical Inc. 45 0.27 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Invacare Corporation and Viveve Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) and Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6% Viveve Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% -113.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.97 beta means Invacare Corporation’s volatility is 97.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Viveve Medical Inc.’s beta is -0.29 which is 129.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Invacare Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Viveve Medical Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Viveve Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Invacare Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Invacare Corporation and Viveve Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 66.1% respectively. About 2.6% of Invacare Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Viveve Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invacare Corporation 17.84% 5.52% -24.96% 2.69% -69.43% 24.42% Viveve Medical Inc. 1.18% -54.83% -67.74% -85.17% -91.65% -83.62%

For the past year Invacare Corporation has 24.42% stronger performance while Viveve Medical Inc. has -83.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Viveve Medical Inc. beats Invacare Corporation.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.