Invacare Corporation (IVC) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) is a company in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Invacare Corporation has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.6% of Invacare Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Invacare Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.90% -4.60% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Invacare Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare Corporation N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Invacare Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.77 3.25 2.78

The potential upside of the rivals is 87.50%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Invacare Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invacare Corporation 17.84% 5.52% -24.96% 2.69% -69.43% 24.42% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Invacare Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Invacare Corporation are 2 and 1.3. Competitively, Invacare Corporation’s peers have 4.65 and 3.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Invacare Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Invacare Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Invacare Corporation is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.97. Competitively, Invacare Corporation’s peers are 4.61% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Dividends

Invacare Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Invacare Corporation’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Invacare Corporation.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.