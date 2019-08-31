Invacare Corporation (IVC) and Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Comparison side by side

Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) and Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare Corporation 7 0.17 N/A -1.38 0.00 Avinger Inc. 5 1.35 N/A -19.84 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6% Avinger Inc. 0.00% -307.3% -117.7%

Volatility & Risk

Invacare Corporation is 97.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.97 beta. Competitively, Avinger Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

Invacare Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Avinger Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Invacare Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avinger Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Invacare Corporation shares and 6.4% of Avinger Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Invacare Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Avinger Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invacare Corporation 17.84% 5.52% -24.96% 2.69% -69.43% 24.42% Avinger Inc. 7.84% -31.03% -62.3% -33.13% -83.7% -26.67%

For the past year Invacare Corporation has 24.42% stronger performance while Avinger Inc. has -26.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Invacare Corporation beats Avinger Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The companyÂ’s lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.