Inuvo Inc. (INUV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harte Hanks Inc. (NYSE:HHS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Inuvo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) and Harte Hanks Inc. (NYSE:HHS). The two are both Marketing Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inuvo Inc. 1 0.19 N/A -0.22 0.00 Harte Hanks Inc. 3 0.09 N/A -4.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Inuvo Inc. and Harte Hanks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Inuvo Inc. and Harte Hanks Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inuvo Inc. 0.00% -58.6% -22.4% Harte Hanks Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Inuvo Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.19 beta. From a competition point of view, Harte Hanks Inc. has a 1.13 beta which is 13.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Inuvo Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Harte Hanks Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Harte Hanks Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Inuvo Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Inuvo Inc. and Harte Hanks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inuvo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harte Hanks Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Harte Hanks Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential upside is 223.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.4% of Inuvo Inc. shares and 40.5% of Harte Hanks Inc. shares. 6.8% are Inuvo Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.4% of Harte Hanks Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inuvo Inc. -5.2% -29.91% -80.41% -76% -56.03% -73.08% Harte Hanks Inc. 4.69% 18.85% -22.87% -5.84% -73.64% 19.83%

For the past year Inuvo Inc. has -73.08% weaker performance while Harte Hanks Inc. has 19.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Harte Hanks Inc. beats Inuvo Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Inuvo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet advertising technology and digital publishing company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Partner Network, and Owned and Operated Network. The company offers SearchLinks, a platform that delivers ads to digital publisher Webpages and apps using natural language technology to identify a siteÂ’s content, subject matter, and context. It also provides ValidClick, software as a service and delivery platform that offers a pay-per-click solution where advertisements are targeted to consumers based on content and behaviors; MYAP, an online affiliate management solution that provides advertisers to sign up, manage, and track the activities of publishers; and A LOT, a branded Web property with content developed, edited, and published by ALOT in categories comprising health, finance, travel, entertainment, careers, education, and automotive. Inuvo, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Harte Hanks, Inc. provides various multichannel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency and digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; database marketing solutions and business-to-business lead generations that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools. It also offers direct marketing services, including digital printing, print on demand, advanced mail optimization, logistics and transportation optimization, tracking, commingling, shrink wrapping, and specialized mailing services, as well as custom kitting, print on demand, product recalls, and freight optimization services through its fulfillment centers; and operates teleservice workstations that offer contact center solutions comprising speech, voice and video chat, integrated voice response, analytics, social cloud monitoring, and Web self-services. The company serves retail, technology, financial services, automotive and consumer brands, and pharmaceutical/healthcare vertical markets. Harte Hanks, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.