Inuvo, Inc. (INUV) Analysts See $-0.13 EPS; 3M Co (MMM) Has 0.98 Sentiment

3M Co (MMM) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 587 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 601 sold and decreased their holdings in 3M Co. The institutional investors in our database reported: 375.82 million shares, down from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding 3M Co in top ten holdings decreased from 65 to 53 for a decrease of 12. Sold All: 55 Reduced: 546 Increased: 452 New Position: 135.

The stock increased 1.67% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $176.89. About 1.97 million shares traded. 3M Company (MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "3M Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on July 24, 2019

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 17.07 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $101.96 billion. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. It has a 21.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products.

Spinnaker Trust holds 12.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company for 587,837 shares. Somerset Group Llc owns 70,408 shares or 12.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Pine Capital Llc has 12.24% invested in the company for 160,083 shares. The Rhode Island-based Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri has invested 8.11% in the stock. Acg Wealth, a Georgia-based fund reported 244,044 shares.

Inuvo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet advertising technology and digital publishing firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.78 million. It operates through two divisions, Partner Network, and Owned and Operated Network. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers SearchLinks, a platform that delivers ads to digital publisher Webpages and apps using natural language technology to identify a site??s content, subject matter, and context.