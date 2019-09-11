Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Valuation Rose While Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Upped by $2.13 Million Its Stake; Scharf Investments Holds Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 113,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97 million, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.31. About 25.15 million shares traded or 29.44% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Risk Shake-up Continues With Departure of Four Executives; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Floater Certificates, Series 2018-XM0638; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems in $400 Million Credit Pact With Wells Fargo, Other Lenders; 08/05/2018 – Myers Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS SAYS IT RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ALL WELLS FARGO BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Clearing Services Adds Nutrien, Cuts Grainger: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference May 17; 19/04/2018 – Teacher Union Cuts Wells Fargo Mortgage Program Over Gun Ties — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network Adds Nutrien: 13F

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 63.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 3,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 9,629 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, up from 5,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $502.3. About 708,557 shares traded or 13.95% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 106,860 shares to 443,846 shares, valued at $62.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 53,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51M shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Management Sa owns 144,520 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 3,845 are owned by Adirondack Tru Company. Northeast Fin Consultants accumulated 25,042 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 31,915 were accumulated by Cambridge Advsr. The Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Pa has invested 1.91% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated holds 5,135 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters holds 6,482 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter Incorporated reported 1.7% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 0.05% or 108,810 shares. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv invested in 15,503 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Holderness holds 0.65% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 27,908 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.21% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.13 million shares. Zwj Investment Counsel holds 0.08% or 20,585 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln Capital Ltd Company invested in 0.16% or 6,847 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fin Architects owns 38 shares. Hills National Bank And Tru invested 0.09% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). First Republic Management holds 0.24% or 79,365 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 4,385 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,002 shares. Moreover, Bp Public Limited Company has 0.27% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 12,000 shares. Brighton Jones Limited reported 0.08% stake. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,484 shares. Royal London Asset Management invested in 0% or 94,651 shares. Ipg Inv Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 555 shares. Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 27,092 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability Company invested in 203,655 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Fiduciary holds 0.01% or 905 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Advsrs Inc Adv invested in 45,715 shares or 6.32% of the stock. Bamco New York holds 35,806 shares.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,055 shares to 39,345 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Company/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,201 shares, and cut its stake in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE).