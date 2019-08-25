Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Value Rose While Tekla Capital Management Raised by $599,640 Its Stake; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Value Rose, Focused Wealth Management Cut Holding

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 1,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 40,281 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.98 million, up from 39,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $15.69 during the last trading session, reaching $484.58. About 698,418 shares traded or 4.70% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 4,014 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 10,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 7.49 million shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Mngmt Company holds 179,073 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Sand Hill Global Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 49,077 shares. Fdx Advsr invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1,466 shares. Hl Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Qs Invsts Lc stated it has 123,494 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Valueworks Limited Company owns 61,346 shares. Compton Cap Ri reported 56,903 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Charter Trust accumulated 10,911 shares. Mechanics Natl Bank Trust Department stated it has 0.14% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Brighton Jones Lc holds 5,130 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank accumulated 0.04% or 11,183 shares. Hendley And owns 12,954 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Parametric Assoc Lc holds 4.22 million shares.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 62,317 shares to 902,106 shares, valued at $33.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 79,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 902,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

