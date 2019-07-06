Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Value Declined While 1St Source Bank Increased Holding by $786,030; As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Market Valuation Declined, Capital Research Global Investors Trimmed Holding

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 1,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $537.25. About 432,092 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 220,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.45M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $587.68M, down from 6.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 2.28 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects That Medtronic Will Have Improved Access to Overseas Cash Balances and Cash Flows; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Medtronic Begins U.S. Study of Drug-Eluting Stents to Evaluate Treatment of Bifurcation Lesions in Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $20.67 million activity. 2,200 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares with value of $1.09M were sold by Myriam Curet. The insider MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94M. $229,014 worth of stock was sold by Samath Jamie on Tuesday, January 29.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 19,765 shares to 659,829 shares, valued at $99.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,430 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.57B for 20.79 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc by 5.46 million shares to 7.52 million shares, valued at $389.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 11.98M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN).