Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Rose While Element Capital Management Has Lowered by $3.15 Million Its Position; Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Share Price Rose While Donald Smith & Company Cut Its Position

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways (JBLU) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 423,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 9.18M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.22 million, down from 9.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Jetblue Airways for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.23. About 4.56 million shares traded or 13.30% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SAYS STILL CONSIDERING OPTIONS FOR E190, A321-LR PLANES; 17/04/2018 – JetBlue Inflight Crewmembers Elect Transport Workers Union; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Airways invests in JetBlue-backed private jet company after American Airlines rebuff; 12/03/2018 – JETBLUE FEB. CAPACITY ROSE 6.8% :JBLU US; 08/05/2018 – JetBlue Increasess International Presence With Expanded Service in Havana and Mexico City; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement, source says [21:49 BST20 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 12/03/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – PRELIMINARY TRAFFIC IN FEBRUARY INCREASED 6.8 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 2017, ON A CAPACITY INCREASE OF 6.8 PERCENT; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR PURCHASE & MAINTENANCE OF PW1100G-JM ENGINES ON 85 A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT TO BE PURCHASED BY CO; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 61.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 5,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 3,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 9,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $12.13 during the last trading session, reaching $519.51. About 593,279 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $189.60 million for 7.51 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 4,071 shares to 11,614 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 57,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI).

