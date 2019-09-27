Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Price Rose While 1St Source Bank Has Increased Holding; Central Secs (CET) Shareholder Shaker Financial Services Trimmed Holding by $1.41 Million

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Central Secs Corp (CET) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 47,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 215,166 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.57M, down from 262,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Central Secs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $798.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.41. About shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 37.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 747 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 2,717 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 1,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $543.29. About 481,719 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold CET shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.75 million shares or 4.87% less from 2.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Enterprise invested in 10,201 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 12,244 shares or 0% of the stock. Css Lc Il reported 0.06% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET). 10,470 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Roberts Glore And Il has invested 0.17% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 32,739 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 30,039 are owned by Colonial Tru Advisors. 29,818 are held by Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Ltd. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 6,880 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 64,683 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET). First Manhattan Co owns 0% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) for 21,770 shares. Fin Architects reported 8,428 shares. Geode Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 95,251 shares. 13,307 were accumulated by Diversified Tru Comm.

More notable recent Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SFL – Invitation to Presentation of Q2 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “F1: Italian Grand Prix Ferraris Practice in the Rain – Live Trading News” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: 4% Dividend Plus 11% Buyback For Its 2019 CCAR – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Central Securities Corp. (NYSE:CET) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SFL – Invitation to Presentation of Q4 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “F1: Ferrariâ€™s (NYSE:RACE) Tifosi Jubilant, Leclerc on the Pole at Monza – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $192.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Special Opportunities Fd Inc (SPE) by 56,048 shares to 446,202 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Inc (CIK) by 283,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fd I (BIF).

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Local Dignity Health hospitals deploying more robot surgeons (PHOTOS) – Sacramento Business Journal” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Intuitive Surgical, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ISRG) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical Earnings: ISRG Stock Sinks on Q1 Profit Miss – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Intuitive Announces Second Quarter Earnings Nasdaq:ISRG – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs Ltd has invested 1.56% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Oakmont has 27,990 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt holds 0.12% or 28,879 shares. Family Trust stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Intrust Bancorporation Na reported 2,770 shares. Cannell Peter B Co invested in 602 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.23% or 355,100 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Com reported 1.69% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). West Oak Ltd Liability Corp has 54 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management has 337,393 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag has 21,389 shares. C World Wide Gp A S has 0.27% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 41,937 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 460,256 shares. Natixis LP reported 31,924 shares.