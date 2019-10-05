Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake Upped by Umb Bank N A; Blue Fin Capital Lowered Its Stake in Apple Com (AAPL) as Share Value Rose

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 695 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 10,151 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.33M, up from 9,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $529.18. About 392,949 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Blue Fin Capital Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 32.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc sold 30,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 63,481 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.56M, down from 94,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35 million shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple Watch redesign with larger display coming in 2018, top Apple analyst reportedly predicts; 27/03/2018 – Apple is hosting an education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Is Big Fan of Apple’s Buybacks — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – The listing is widely seen as a step for Terry Gou’s Foxconn, a major Apple supplier formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, to wean itself off heavy reliance on manufacturing smartphones for the California-based iPhone maker and to diversify into new areas; 05/04/2018 – Apple told TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 05/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning, and other large, intensive industrial projects; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to a leaked report; 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access, citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 38,091 shares to 39,454 shares, valued at $820,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 13,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,036 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Blue Fin Capital Inc, which manages about $165.51 million and $194.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares J.P. Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond Etf (EMB) by 3,142 shares to 16,072 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

