Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake Has Boosted by Hitchwood Capital Management Lp; National Bank Hold (NBHC) Shareholder Eagle Boston Investment Management Lowered Position by $2.60 Million

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.32 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $12.53 during the last trading session, reaching $487.74. About 333,465 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in National Bank Hold (NBHC) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 78,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 117,812 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, down from 196,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in National Bank Hold for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $32.48. About 34,335 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 21/05/2018 – Brendan W. Zahl, Executive Vice President at Community Banks of Colorado, elected Chair of the Colorado Bankers Association; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.8% of National Bank Holdings; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – COMMON BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $21.19 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement of Brian Lilly and Appointment of Aldis Birkans as Chief Financial Offi; 26/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings 1Q EPS 27c; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 35C; 19/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 National Bank Holdings Corp. Chief Accounting Officer Michael J. Daley to Resig; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS NAMES SVP BIRKANS TO BECOME CFO

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 130,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $11.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $19.22 million for 13.10 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

