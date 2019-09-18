Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shares Rose While Oakmont Has Lowered Its Stake; As Waste Management (WM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Decreased by $2.42 Million Its Holding

Oakmont Corp decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 60.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp sold 42,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 27,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.68 million, down from 70,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $6.53 during the last trading session, reaching $530.17. About 618,870 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 21,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 56,780 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55 million, down from 77,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $113.86. About 2.12M shares traded or 22.97% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING

Oakmont Corp, which manages about $622.49 million and $658.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 106,461 shares to 398,915 shares, valued at $31.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 56.16 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

