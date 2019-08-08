Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shares Rose While Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Decreased Position by $387,600; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined While Bainco International Investors Has Cut by $5.29 Million Its Position

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 680 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 31,260 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84 million, down from 31,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $505.36. About 491,712 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 23.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 2,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,433 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.80M, down from 12,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.4. About 4.53M shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – Tech or Retail? Ocado’s U.S. Deal Gives It Amazon-Like Valuation; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Dozens of T-shirts, toys and even babygros mocking mental illness are being sold on Amazon, i; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy to battle Amazon; 01/05/2018 – Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders jumped on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet Monday night, echoing President Donald Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 10/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL – HYDRO OWNS 51 PERCENT OF ALBRAS, REMAINING 49 PERCENT IS OWNED BY NIPPON AMAZON ALUMINIUM CO. LTD; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s home robot sounds like a Roomba with Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Trump’s meeting with a major tech CEO reportedly included a discussion about a potential Amazon-Pentagon deal worth billions; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: COS INCREASINGLY COMING TO US TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON MEDICAL GROUP IS SAID TO HAVE BEEN IN TALKS W/ AARP:CNBC

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NuVasive (NUVA) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q1 Earnings, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Henry Schein (HSIC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IDEXX (IDXX) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lifts EPS Guidance – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.50 million activity.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $284.25 million for 53.53 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB) by 20,400 shares to 186,175 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 8,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 1,247 shares. 335 are held by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. The New York-based Epoch Prns Inc has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Nicholas Prns Lp owns 11,346 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Delaware invested in 0.65% or 15,714 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 3,434 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pitcairn holds 9,564 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. 1,014 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Reilly Advsrs Lc holds 75 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Lc owns 7,091 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation stated it has 177,249 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Com reported 178,427 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Duncker Streett Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 50 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.51 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Amazon Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amazon To Spend $700 Million To Retrain One-Third Of U.S. Workforce – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Project44 Bags Amazon And Walmart – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.71% or 4,768 shares. 4,159 are held by Stillwater Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh stated it has 1.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability accumulated 176 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 53,211 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.63% or 8,689 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp has invested 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hillsdale Mgmt reported 180 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Psagot House Ltd has 2,545 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Private Tru Com Na has invested 1.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sand Hill Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,385 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 126 shares in its portfolio. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno stated it has 25,400 shares. Cypress Management Limited Liability Co has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 353 shares.