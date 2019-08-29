Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shareholder Westwood Management Has Boosted Position; Trust Investment Advisors Decreased Apple (AAPL) Stake by $447,741

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $7.9 during the last trading session, reaching $509.15. About 247,306 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Investment Advisors sold 2,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,786 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, down from 26,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Investment Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $942.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $208.47. About 12.47M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 08/03/2018 – In the past, some artists have made a connection between Apple’s wealth and its efforts (or lack thereof) to pay musicians; 10/05/2018 – Apple joins push on emission-free aluminium; 26/03/2018 – Irish Examiner: Apple goes back to school with a new iPad in US; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 10/03/2018 – Apple patented a keyboard that can’t be defeated by crumbs. Via @verge:; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. General American Investors Commerce Incorporated stated it has 89,000 shares. Nadler Financial reported 2.83% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 1.31 million shares. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Com owns 2,896 shares. Cahill Fincl Advisors Inc owns 1.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,415 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 4,838 shares. Muhlenkamp And Inc accumulated 5.68% or 63,143 shares. Pettee holds 1.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 12,695 shares. South Texas Money Ltd has invested 0.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Citizens And Northern accumulated 24,885 shares. Lvw Advisors Ltd Llc invested 2.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gladius Capital Mgmt Lp holds 0% or 70,053 shares in its portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa invested in 1.74% or 476,517 shares. Moreover, Athena Llc has 0.85% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 20,291 shares. Moreover, Epoch Prtnrs Inc has 1.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.34M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Ltd Llc has 3,686 shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na stated it has 2,755 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 858 shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.12% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,650 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 164 shares. Moreover, Ipg Investment Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma accumulated 103,695 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 910 shares. Fmr Limited holds 0.47% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 6.81M shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corp reported 6,139 shares. Cadinha owns 23,015 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.63% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 36,446 shares. 641 were reported by Signaturefd Llc.

