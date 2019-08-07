Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shareholder Scott & Selber Has Decreased Holding; As Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Market Valuation Declined, Rr Advisors Decreased Holding

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 32,731 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 4,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 4,091 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 8,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $500.26. About 203,058 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 50,000 shares to 690,000 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voc Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 1.69 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $271.99 million for 52.99 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund reported 0.28% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.34% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Gladius Capital Lp has 407 shares. Moreover, Pittenger & Anderson has 0.28% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cambridge Advsr has 0.09% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 481 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt Company invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Apg Asset Nv invested 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,860 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Ltd has invested 0.05% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.63% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa invested in 16,299 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sun Life holds 195 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.24% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.17% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 6,000 shares. Amica Mutual has 2,252 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

