Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shareholder Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Upped Its Holding by $731,880; Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose While Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Upped Position

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 8,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 107,996 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51 million, up from 99,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 15.13M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hasten merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 26/03/2018 – Document Security: Decision Allows DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 14/05/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Jab at Facebook Ad Model (Video); 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 14/03/2018 – Spotify Stays Ahead of Apple, but Profits Remain Elusive; 24/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Samsung On the Hook for $539M Over Apple Designs: A California jury today decided that Samsung must pay; 27/04/2018 – HANWANG TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER ONE OF ITS NON-REGISTERED TRADEMARK RELATED RIGHTS TO APPLE INC AAPL.O; 01/05/2018 – Apple beats financial expectations, plans $100bn cash return boost

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 18.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 1,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 8,145 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 6,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $6.23 during the last trading session, reaching $501.25. About 564,583 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 19,442 shares to 34,399 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 92,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,557 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VAW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Limited Liability New York holds 0.03% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 483 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd holds 0.02% or 1,125 shares in its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Inc Ca owns 144 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 2,196 shares. First Advsr Lp invested 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cypress Grp accumulated 0.08% or 728 shares. 512,947 are owned by Citadel Advsr. Retail Bank Of America Corp De holds 935,430 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs stated it has 180 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 126,655 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sand Hill Glob Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Utd Automobile Association invested in 93,720 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 0.08% or 3,904 shares. Cambridge Advsr Incorporated owns 481 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 27,089 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.73 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sprott Incorporated holds 50,610 shares. Valiant Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 168,625 shares. Asset One reported 2.62% stake. Harvey Partners Lc accumulated 21,000 shares. Guardian Cap Lp stated it has 112,941 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Mckinley Cap Lc Delaware holds 1.29% or 94,433 shares in its portfolio. Palouse Incorporated owns 18,550 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Com Il stated it has 3.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amica Retiree Medical invested in 3.17% or 18,991 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia holds 586,510 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 3.93% or 68,608 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40,019 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd owns 66,617 shares for 3.01% of their portfolio. Covington Management, California-based fund reported 190,230 shares. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp holds 0.04% or 96,840 shares in its portfolio.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23,412 shares to 59,913 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VDE) by 7,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,851 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).