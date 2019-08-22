Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shareholder Martingale Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Holding; Kingstown Capital Management LP Holding in Ebay (EBAY) Has Decreased by $9.25 Million

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.71M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $39.92. About 1.04 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 14/05/2018 – Mathew Ingram: Exclusive to CJR: De Correspondent gets cash injection from eBay billionaire for global launch; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Its Platforms, for a Total of 171 M Global Active Buyers; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 96.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP analyzed 12,113 shares as the company's stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 403 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230,000, down from 12,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $57.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $498.45. About 111,451 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc holds 1.96% or 3,178 shares. Karp Cap Mgmt reported 4,465 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust And Trust has 0.21% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.68% or 9,629 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc owns 5,604 shares. Hikari Tsushin Inc holds 1.43% or 11,340 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 41 shares stake. Westpac Bk invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 389 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs reported 203,429 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.08% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Meiji Yasuda Life, Japan-based fund reported 2,533 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation reported 116 shares. D E Shaw & Com stated it has 3,253 shares. Whittier Tru Comm Of Nevada reported 2,921 shares stake.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuitive Surgical Enters Oversold Territory (ISRG) – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pool Corporation (POOL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea’s Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Warren Buffett – 8/18/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 52.80 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc by 660,184 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $52.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sinclair Broadcast (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 8,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.76 million for 19.57 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

