Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shareholder Marsico Capital Management Trimmed Holding; Dynamic Capital Management LTD Holds Position in Hasbro (HAS)

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 36.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 49,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 85,810 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.01 million, down from 135,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $8.71 during the last trading session, reaching $527.78. About 157,868 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 225.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought 7,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The hedge fund held 10,558 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $117.9. About 159,468 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 01/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: TOYS R US LIQUIDIATION IN U.S. TO END DURING 2Q; 09/03/2018 – Toy companies like Hasbro and Mattel have already begun preparing contingency plans in the event that Toys R Us initiated a full liquidation; 08/05/2018 – Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 01/05/2018 – Power Rangers `go, go’ to Hasbro for $522m; 16/04/2018 – HASBRO REPORTS TOY RECYCLING PROGRAM, OFFERS FREE RECYCLING; 16/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia; 09/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford, Conn., Kicking off National Boys & Girls Club Week; 08/03/2018 – Hasbro to Roll Out Plant-Based Packaging; 23/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Joy for All Brand Acquired by Management-Led Group to Focus on Increasing Impact in the Older Adult Market

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold HAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 105.64 million shares or 3.82% less from 109.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,394 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 3,310 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 25,537 shares. Piedmont Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 10,195 shares. Fund Management Sa reported 0.01% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Portland Glob Ltd Liability reported 1.26% stake. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company holds 13,600 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Grp Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 4,402 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,085 shares stake. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur accumulated 30,000 shares. Davenport Co Limited Liability Co owns 2,510 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc owns 1.69 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Shelton Mgmt invested in 11,718 shares. Fmr Ltd Co has 64,373 shares.

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $932.59 million and $20.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 7,425 shares to 4,386 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Acquisition of Center for Board Excellence brings Nasdaq office to Greensboro – Triad Business Journal” on October 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stocks Rebound Despite Disappointing ISM Services Data – Nasdaq” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Companyâ€™s (NASDAQ:GT) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Charles Hoskinson Interview â€“ From Ethereum To Cardano And IOHK – Nasdaq” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “An Exclusive Interview With Our “Turbo” Trading Specialist – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Intuitive Announces Second Quarter Earnings Nasdaq:ISRG – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Intuitive Surgical a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on April 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Common Stock (ISRG) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Declines Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 10,890 shares to 50,753 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 5,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Livanova Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Com accumulated 2,333 shares. Tybourne Cap Management (Hk) Ltd owns 127,045 shares or 2.37% of their US portfolio. 9,521 were reported by Bahl Gaynor. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 0.14% or 38,753 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & invested in 0.19% or 2,175 shares. Amp Limited reported 62,269 shares. Hm Payson & holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 6,487 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Horseman Cap Management Ltd has 0.74% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Waters Parkerson & Communications Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 1,010 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Company has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Proshare Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Veritable LP holds 3,428 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Wms Limited Liability Corp reported 683 shares stake.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 55.91 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.