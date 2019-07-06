Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shareholder Marketfield Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $586,530; Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Shareholder D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Has Trimmed Stake

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 6.03 million shares traded or 10.98% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Bell-Rose is Senior Managing Director at TIAA; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond To ‘BBB-‘; Otlk Neg; 13/03/2018 Cost Plus World Market to Open Its Fifth Store in New Jersey; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Suffers Its Worst Plunge in Nearly Eight Years

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 1,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,144 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50 million, down from 14,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $537.25. About 432,092 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division owns 157 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based Denali Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 429 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has 0.12% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Cwm Limited Co has 1,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 787 shares. Fil Ltd has invested 0.07% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). The Australia-based Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Ameritas Investment Partners owns 51,476 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Techs LP accumulated 0.04% or 26,749 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 49,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested in 1,500 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 97,070 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $298,408 activity.

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on July, 10 after the close. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.32 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $10.29M for 35.84 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 18,092 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset reported 122,724 shares. Ativo Cap Ltd owns 2,386 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones & Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 1,842 shares. Highlander Mngmt Lc has 3,000 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 1,541 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 71,547 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invests Lc holds 4,200 shares. Cibc Mkts has invested 0.13% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Co has 392 shares. Invest House Lc, California-based fund reported 9,355 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs holds 0.05% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 647 shares. First Long Island Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10,800 shares. Private Wealth Llc holds 0.35% or 3,744 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Investment Group Inc Limited Partnership invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 EPS, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $253.78M for 60.23 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $20.67 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Samath Jamie sold $229,014. On Tuesday, February 5 MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 7,500 shares. GUTHART GARY S sold $14.65 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Monday, February 4.