Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shareholder Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Lifted Stake by $943,200; Perkins Coie Trust Company Stake In Boeing Co (BA) Was Has Upped

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 422.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 2,226 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $520.59. About 122,676 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |

Perkins Coie Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company bought 1,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, up from 3,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $379. About 1.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft Interiors Expo; 23/04/2018 – SF Airlines Global Competition for livery Design Schemes for its Boeing 747 Freighter Officially Started; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING, GERMAN AEROSPACE COMPANIES PARTNER FOR BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES ON THE H-47 CHINOOK, A CONTENDER IN STH HEAVY-LIFT HELICOPTER COMPETITION; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Debuts New Analytics, MRO Capabilities at MRO Americas; 03/05/2018 – A fan blade broke off one of the Boeing 737-700’s two engines; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA BOEING B777 LEASE TERM 10 YEARS; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – CO, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO PURCHASE FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 25/04/2018 – Boeing boosts guidance amid higher defence and aviation spending

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is Boeing (BA) Up 1.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Faces Huge Costly Challenge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Wins Important Order After Fleet Rejig – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, CSX, Tapestry, Total, Viacom And More – Benzinga” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Blow For Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grimes Inc reported 0.8% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Needham Invest Management Ltd Liability Com owns 25,500 shares. Cibc Markets stated it has 177,374 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Bragg Fin Advisors Inc reported 0.23% stake. Conning Inc holds 0.1% or 8,525 shares. 227,456 were reported by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Incorporated. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 0% or 912 shares. Reik And Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 4,856 shares. Eagle Asset invested in 0.01% or 7,972 shares. 2,666 were reported by Sandhill Prns Ltd Liability. Beck Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 1,650 shares. Bessemer Gp has invested 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.12% or 25,026 shares in its portfolio. Fernwood Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 689 shares.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Advisor Prns Limited Company has invested 0.14% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Canandaigua Bancshares Tru holds 0.17% or 1,716 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 22,264 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Corp owns 696 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. J Goldman And Lp reported 12,056 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance invested in 989 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.78M shares or 0.23% of the stock. Karp Cap Mngmt holds 0.76% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 4,585 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc has 1.69% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 40,135 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 718 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 726 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Capital Ok has 0.22% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 8,639 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd Company owns 1.07% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 75,869 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd has invested 1.56% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). First Heartland Consultants, a Missouri-based fund reported 388 shares.