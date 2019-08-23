Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shareholder Granite Investment Partners Has Lifted Holding; Hamilton Lane Advisors Lowered Stake in Intersect Ent (XENT) by $320,000 as Market Value Declined

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc. (XENT) by 46.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.94% . The institutional investor held 11,560 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, down from 21,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $483.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $15.37. About 414,253 shares traded or 13.69% up from the average. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 37.54% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.54% the S&P500. Some Historical XENT News: 21/05/2018 – China intends for self-driving cars to propel smart megacity; 16/05/2018 – Global Flooring Market to Reach Around US$ 450 Bn by 2026; Increase in Infrastructure Activities and Growth of Construction Industry to Propel Market: Transparency Market Research; 12/04/2018 – EMPOW TAKES MAJOR STEPS TO PROPEL ITS LEADERSHIP OF NEXT-GENERATION, ROI-POSITIVE SIEM; COMPANY ANNOUNCES SERIES B FUNDING, AND PETER GEORGE AS CEO; 19/04/2018 – A successful acquisition of Shire would be the largest ever overseas acquisition by a Japanese company and propel Takeda into the top ranks of global drugmakers; 20/03/2018 – Richland Source: Multi-Tasking: Multi-sport athletes propel Lexington to Final Four; 31/03/2018 – Global Syngas Market – Flexibility in Feedstock to Propel Growth| Technavio; 26/03/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Discontinues Phase 2b PROPEL Trial of PTG-100 for Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis Following Interim Analysis; 26/03/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Discontinues Phase 2b PROPEL Trial of PTG-100 for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis following Interim Analysis; 26/04/2018 – LCDs propel Sharp back into black despite iPhone X slump; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: `SNL’ Cast Evaluation: Chris Redd’s Confidence Looks As If It Could Propel Him To Stardom

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 122.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 3,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 6,975 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $15.69 during the last trading session, reaching $484.58. About 542,003 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd. by 20,332 shares to 31,489 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acacia Communications Inc. by 33,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc..

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

