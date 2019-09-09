Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shareholder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Boosted Position by $2.13 Million as Stock Rose; Cwh Capital Management Has Boosted Its Borgwarner (BWA) Position by $1.24 Million; Share Value Declined

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 63.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 3,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 9,629 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 5,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $505.26. About 625,213 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 1.36 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $237.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 5,020 shares to 56,878 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 36,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,695 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.