Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shareholder First Long Island Investors Has Decreased Stake; Account Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in D R Horton (DHI) by $4.05 Million as Shares Rose

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 30,745 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 10,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $505. About 17,597 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,000 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt owns 12,870 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.08% or 21,197 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Pcl invested in 78,318 shares. Of Virginia Va has invested 0.07% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). The Ohio-based Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Fdx Advsrs stated it has 0.05% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). L & S Advsrs Incorporated owns 8,276 shares. National Pension Ser holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 113,125 shares. Winslow Management Limited Co stated it has 490,954 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.43% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). First Mercantile Trust holds 0.05% or 361 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.09% or 12,850 shares. Cambridge Inv Advisors holds 7,549 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,842 shares.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $275.27M for 53.50 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,844 shares to 117,437 shares, valued at $22.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.65M for 9.97 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.