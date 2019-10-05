Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shareholder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Lowered Its Position; Veritable LP Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) Has Decreased by $377,546 as Share Price Rose

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 2,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 33,664 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69 million, down from 35,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $156.32. About 3.34 million shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 16,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76M, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $529.18. About 392,949 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 33,346 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Llc stated it has 0.31% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 73,004 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Communications holds 28,539 shares. Private Tru Company Na invested in 0.05% or 503 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt LP invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.21% or 2,155 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.25% stake. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability Company invested in 40 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.12% or 1,778 shares. Chevy Chase Hldgs has invested 0.44% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Pennsylvania accumulated 1,900 shares. Joel Isaacson holds 0.06% or 810 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inc has 0.08% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 4,258 shares to 23,698 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $268.23M for 56.06 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intuitive Surgical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Declines Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Medtronic, Inc. (MDT) Robot Initiative Likely in Market in 12 Months – SVB Leerink – StreetInsider.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Assessing If Intuitive Surgical Has Run Out Of Steam – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.69B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific CFO to step down – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Union Pacific Revenues Could See Slower Growth In The Near Term – Forbes” published on September 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Mercedes-Benz USA sues four largest U.S. railroads for alleged price fixing – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Shippers Hammer Railroads With Lawsuits Over Fuel Surcharges – Benzinga” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Oracle, KeyCorp and Union Pacific – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $5.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 24,083 shares to 903,849 shares, valued at $78.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IGF) by 9,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 3,903 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Greystone Managed Invs stated it has 0.52% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Puzo Michael J owns 4,356 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Advisory reported 3,607 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Dana Advsr Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 10,113 shares. Elm Advsrs Lc holds 4,802 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement has invested 0.44% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lc holds 0.02% or 467 shares in its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Limited Company invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, First National Trust has 0.52% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.33% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1,364 were accumulated by Legacy Capital Prns. Df Dent & reported 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 39,320 were reported by Rodgers Brothers.