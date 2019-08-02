Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shareholder Duquesne Family Office Boosted Its Holding by $11.86 Million as Share Price Rose; As Duke Energy New (DUK) Share Value Declined, Ingalls & Snyder Has Trimmed Its Stake by $428,040

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 4,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 19,985 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 24,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $88.51. About 1.04 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 20,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 131,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.80 million, up from 110,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $10.16 during the last trading session, reaching $513.79. About 369,397 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc. | intuitive surgical endowrist vessel seal | K173337 | 04/26/2018 |; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aberdeen Std Platinum Etf Tr by 13,180 shares to 22,845 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,485 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Duke Energy a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on July 20, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy Renewables announces the largest wind power project in its fleet – 350-MW Frontier Windpower II in Oklahoma – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schafer Cullen Mngmt stated it has 191,368 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 3.87M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancorporation And Trust holds 2,691 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc stated it has 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Toth Fincl Advisory holds 1,447 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa owns 3,946 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3,166 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Communications holds 7,300 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Adirondack Trust Company holds 0.08% or 1,342 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 267,506 shares. 31,202 were reported by Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corporation. First Hawaiian Bancorporation accumulated 4,743 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Verition Fund Llc owns 140,958 shares.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 5.38% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $713.53 million for 22.58 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.97% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hologic (HOLX) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Ups ’19 Revenue View – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BPR, BRSS, ISRG – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical Moves Up In Market Cap Rank, Passing Dominion Energy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.09 million activity. 28,152 shares valued at $14.65 million were sold by GUTHART GARY S on Monday, February 4. MOHR MARSHALL sold 7,500 shares worth $3.94 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Lc invested in 2.44% or 19,590 shares. 7,549 were accumulated by Cambridge Research Advsr Inc. American Intll Group owns 44,127 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,546 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department invested 0.32% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Daiwa Sb Ltd owns 2,060 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 5,604 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Mcdaniel Terry And Co owns 975 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.13% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). United Cap Advisers Ltd Liability holds 38,753 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 1,125 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Oakmont Corporation has invested 5.65% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 20,612 shares. Gam Holding Ag stated it has 20,351 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings.