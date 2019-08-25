Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shareholder Disciplined Growth Investors Decreased Its Position by $1.71 Million as Stock Value Rose; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Cedar Rock Capital LTD Upped Position

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 2,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 366,928 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.36M, down from 369,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $15.69 during the last trading session, reaching $484.58. About 698,418 shares traded or 4.70% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 102,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 9.37M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828.09 million, up from 9.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 4.26M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuitive Surgical Earnings: ISRG Stock Sinks on Q1 Profit Miss – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “STERIS (STE) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Margins Rise – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NuVasive (NUVA) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: V, ISRG, CAT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (NYSE:SWN) by 2.16M shares to 14.87 million shares, valued at $69.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myriad Genetics Inc Com (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 1.51 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Plantronics Inc New Com (NYSE:PLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Management Ltd Liability has 540 shares. Valley Natl Advisers invested in 14 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Lc owns 389 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested in 858 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2.32M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 0.07% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Pictet Asset Management Limited invested in 0.62% or 489,561 shares. Valicenti Advisory Ser, a New York-based fund reported 12,265 shares. Cadinha And Company Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 23,015 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 90 shares. The New York-based Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Trust has invested 0.21% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 15,223 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd owns 0.19% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 491 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.24% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 2,116 shares.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 51.33 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank, Virginia-based fund reported 42,114 shares. Optimum Advsr has 955 shares. Moreover, Godsey And Gibb Assocs has 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Deltec Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.89% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 46,015 shares. Moreover, Mcf Lc has 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, American Gru has 1.72% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 67,900 shares. Crestwood Grp Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,951 shares. Spc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Intrust Bankshares Na reported 8,901 shares. Moreover, Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 6,000 shares. Orrstown Fincl Ser owns 1,943 shares. American Century accumulated 0.06% or 679,753 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc invested in 741,920 shares. Tctc Holding Limited stated it has 194,274 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Iâ€™m Still Bullish on Canopy Growth Stock for the Cannabis Long Term – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Altria At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.