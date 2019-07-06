Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shareholder Cadinha & Co Has Trimmed Its Position by $7.45 Million; Lowes (LOW) Holder Kanawha Capital Management Decreased Stake

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Inc (LOW) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,393 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.83M, down from 202,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 2.28 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake In Lowe’s- WSJ, Citing; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS; 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 18/05/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS NIBLOCK PLANS TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 13,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,015 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13M, down from 36,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $537.25. About 432,092 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.90 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. $950,538 worth of stock was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.94% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Callahan Advsr Llc holds 93,786 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Cap Planning Advsr Lc owns 17,956 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. 10,075 are owned by Tiemann Advsr Llc. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 7,298 shares. 284,028 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. E&G LP reported 8,900 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,948 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.13% or 105,945 shares. 63,987 were reported by Sandy Spring Commercial Bank. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2,111 shares. Security Natl Tru Company invested in 0.51% or 14,511 shares. The California-based Bancorporation Of Stockton has invested 0.28% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Quantitative Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 63,400 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management invested in 41 shares or 0% of the stock.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,610 shares to 7,077 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil accumulated 52,838 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 0.08% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 16,299 shares. Cim Limited Liability Corp invested 4.29% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 2,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bryn Mawr has 0.04% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Penobscot Investment Management Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cetera Limited Com owns 699 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Tennessee-based Pinnacle Fin Prtn has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Regentatlantic Capital Lc reported 1,150 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp owns 4,978 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Kames Plc holds 2.14% or 132,078 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Company has invested 1.24% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Lodestar Invest Counsel Il has invested 0.22% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Veritas Investment Management Llp owns 183 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.