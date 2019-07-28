Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shareholder Cadinha & Co Trimmed Stake as Shares Declined; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Cypress Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $477,225 as Stock Price Rose

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 13,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,015 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13 million, down from 36,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $527.63. About 459,139 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,340 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46 million, down from 62,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – APPLE PUBLISHES CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT FOR REPORTING PERIOD JAN. 1, 2017 TO DEC. 31, 2017; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 12/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s new 13.3-inch entry-level MacBook Air to feature Retina display; 02/05/2018 – Cramer applauds Apple’s emerging razor-razorblade model: This could be ‘huge’; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holdings by Most Since at Least 2008; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to close Atlantic City store, cutting 52 employees- Bloomberg

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 2,885 shares to 7,365 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Utah-based Albion Ut has invested 2.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Snow Management Limited Partnership has 3.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 261,185 shares. Oakwood Cap Ltd Liability Com Ca owns 56,755 shares for 4.52% of their portfolio. Quadrant Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 29,783 shares. Kistler accumulated 30,682 shares. 273,334 were accumulated by Bryn Mawr Tru. Bsw Wealth Prtn has invested 0.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Court Place Advsrs Lc reported 9,800 shares stake. Needham Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il holds 172,475 shares. Schwartz Counsel holds 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 3,480 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank owns 74,707 shares. Assetmark Inc has invested 0.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 22,939 were reported by Newman Dignan Sheerar. Pioneer Trust Comml Bank N A Or has 4.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 56,158 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Company holds 2.44% or 19,590 shares. Kames Capital Public Limited Liability Company reported 2.14% stake. Creative Planning invested in 29,594 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 3,867 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has invested 0.23% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Wagner Bowman Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 4,740 shares. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Limited reported 706,073 shares stake. Moreover, Columbus Circle Investors has 1.53% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 105,297 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cibc Asset Management reported 0.06% stake. Kwmg Limited Liability Company owns 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 335 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.09 million activity. GUTHART GARY S sold 28,152 shares worth $14.65 million. $3.94 million worth of stock was sold by MOHR MARSHALL on Tuesday, February 5. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Samath Jamie sold $229,014.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 50,606 shares to 59,159 shares, valued at $15.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 5,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl A.