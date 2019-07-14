Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shareholder Atika Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $570,000 as Shares Declined; Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Trimmed Position in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) as Share Price Rose

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.81. About 889,896 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 01/05/2018 – FLATT, APOLLO’S LEON BLACK DISCUSS PRIVATE EQUITY STRATEGIES; 25/05/2018 – APL APOLLO TUBES LTD APLA.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 14 RUPEES PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – Hunter Group ASA: HUNTER GROUP ASA – NON-BINDING INDICATIVE OFFER FROM APOLLO ASSET LIMITED; 14/05/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA QDOBA Mexican Eats® Names Keith Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer and Susan Daggett as Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board Bought Majority of CareerBuilder in 2017; 23/04/2018 – ENVIROMISSION SIGNED MOU WITH APOLLO DEVELOPMENT ON SOLAR TOWER; 26/04/2018 – Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares May 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.100 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD APLH.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Apollo Children’s Hospitals Performs World’s First DUCTAL Stenting on the Smallest Baby; 27/03/2018 – Sonali Basak: Insurers with ties to Goldman Sachs and Apollo are under scrutiny by regulators and clients. Exclusive reporting

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.27 million, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $9.75 during the last trading session, reaching $526.25. About 732,870 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. APO’s profit will be $245.70M for 14.68 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Llc holds 0% or 11,343 shares. Pinnacle accumulated 24,000 shares. Natixis holds 0.41% or 2.31M shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 32,046 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Advisor Grp Lc invested in 12,498 shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Hillhouse Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Covey Cap Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 50,336 shares. The Texas-based Natl Registered Inv Advisor Inc has invested 0.18% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). 3.54M were accumulated by Bank Of America Corporation De. Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 4.51M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. First Midwest National Bank Tru Division holds 7,340 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 54,050 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barnett And invested in 0.01% or 640 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.05% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO).

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62 billion and $106.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 6.50M shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 EPS, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $257.45 million for 59.00 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $20.67 million activity. $14.65 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by GUTHART GARY S on Monday, February 4. Samath Jamie had sold 458 shares worth $229,014. Myriam Curet sold $770,652 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0.07% or 1,343 shares. Natixis reported 7,406 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. National Pension Ser holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 113,125 shares. Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy) holds 0% or 4 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.07% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Jennison Assoc Llc reported 2.68 million shares. Principal Financial Group holds 0.09% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 166,817 shares. Washington Bank owns 114 shares. Hikari Limited reported 18,650 shares stake. Earnest Ptnrs reported 51 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability reported 1,546 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.09% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moody Retail Bank Tru Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 107 shares. North Star Invest holds 90 shares. Korea accumulated 135,382 shares.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 70,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zai Lab Ltd.