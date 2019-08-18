Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Share Value Rose While First Long Island Investors Cut Its Holding; Atlanta Capital Group Has Trimmed Holding in Masco (MAS) as Shares Rose

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 10,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $495.45. About 970,964 shares traded or 43.96% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 88.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 93,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 11,567 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455,000, down from 104,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.46. About 1.84 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 52.48 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Accuray (ARAY) Reports Loss in Q4, Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, CHGG, ISRG – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Down 7.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fresenius Medical (FMS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical Moves Up In Market Cap Rank, Passing Dominion Energy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,369 shares to 35,806 shares, valued at $13.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 5,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorp has 754 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur owns 28,539 shares. Weik Capital Management holds 0.37% or 1,345 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Llc invested in 0% or 1,474 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.04% or 3,436 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs Inc holds 0.11% or 46,221 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs invested 0.24% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cap Advsr Incorporated Ok holds 0.21% or 3,475 shares in its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Nelson Roberts Invest Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 474 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 30,172 shares or 0% of the stock. Arcadia Inv Management Corp Mi reported 0.01% stake. Voloridge Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.63% or 36,446 shares. Jaffetilchin Ltd Com has invested 0.21% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.61 million for 13.74 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,552 shares to 14,380 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR).

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Masco – Get Prepared For A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.